(Recasts; adds analyst quote, data on mutual funds and ETFs)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 3 Investors poured nearly $5
billion into riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds
during the week that ended March 2, the largest inflows into
these funds on record, according to data from Lipper on
Thursday.
It was the group's largest seven-day haul since at least
1992, when Lipper's record-keeping began, after prices on high
yield bonds were pounded for months and average yields rose
above 10 percent in February, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
index data show.
"We saw a relief rally," said Lipper analyst Tom Roseen.
"People have been willing to put up with a bit more risk in
hopes of getting a higher return."
During the week, emerging-market debt funds also took in
$190 million and emerging-market stock funds took in $153
million in new money. Financial and banking sector stocks took
in $424 million, their first inflow in a month, Lipper said.
Yet the markets' yo-yoing sentiment was also on display.
While high-yield posted its banner week, U.S.-based precious
metals commodities funds, seen as a safe haven, also attracted a
robust $1.3 billion in new cash during the same time, Lipper
said.
The funds - which invest in gold, a top-performing asset
this year - notched their eighth straight week of net new money,
according to Lipper, their longest streak of inflows since late
2012.
"Investors are just not sure what's going on," said Roseen.
"As long as we have this undertow of oil prices going down and
soft economic news we're going to see this volatility."
Stock funds based in the United States posted $2.4 billion
in outflows during the same week, for a ninth straight week of
net withdrawals from such investments, Lipper data showed.
The outflows stretched across both domestic and
international shares. European and Japanese stock funds both
posted their fifth straight week of outflows, while energy and
technology sector funds posted outflows as well, Lipper said.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $5.7
billion during the week, according to the fund research service.
Yet Treasury funds, also seen as low risk because they buy
bonds backed by a U.S. government guarantee, broke their
11-week, $14.3 billion streak of inflows. Treasury funds posted
$2.1 billion in outflows during the week, according to Lipper.
Investment-grade bond funds posted $761 million in outflows
during the week, the report showed.
And bond funds invested in bonds whose value is protected
against rising inflation attracted $299 million during the week,
their largest inflow since May 2015, according to the data.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -2.352 -0.05 4,871.879 11,966
Domestic Equities -1.397 -0.04 3,442.591 8,521
Non-Domestic Equities -0.955 -0.07 1,429.288 3,445
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.882 0.13 2,160.438 6,054
All Money Market Funds 5.694 0.24 2,401.139 1,170
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.212 0.06 368.229 1,501
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Andrew Hay)