UPDATE 6-Toshiba files results unapproved by auditor; warns of 'going concern' risk
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss (Adds Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK, March 17 Investors pulled $2.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week to March 16, Lipper data showed on Thursday, after the funds netted their first inflows of the year the week before.
U.S.-based taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds attracted $4.1 billion during the same period measured by Lipper.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds posted $36 billion in outflows during the week, delivering that category of funds its largest outflows since February 2014, the fund research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.