(New throughout; adds data for mutual funds and ETFs, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 31 Risk aversion was on display
in funds this week as investors poured $12.1 billion into
U.S.-based money market funds and $112 million into U.S.-based
corporate investment-grade bond funds with riskier junk bond
funds posting withdrawals, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The shift came as U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $4
billion in outflows and U.S.-based taxable bond mutual funds
$596 million in withdrawals for the week ended March 30, Lipper
said.
High-yield junk bond funds posted $545 million in outflows
during the week after six consecutive weeks of inflows totaling
over $13.4 billion, Lipper said.
"We've had seven straight weeks of positive performance in
U.S. indices," said Lipper research analyst Pat Keon, noting
that some investors may just be socking away profits as others
trim their risk. "We're going to continue to see risk-on. This
is just a little bit of an aberration."
The week ended streaks of inflows for several fund
categories.
U.S.-based emerging-market stock funds, for instance,
posted $73 million in outflows just one week after hauling in $3
billion, their third-greatest week of deposits since Lipper
record keeping began a quarter century ago.
Precious metals commodities funds posted $346 million in
outflows after eleven straight weeks of positive flows that have
brought the funds $8.9 billion in all.
"It was different this week from a long-term trend," said
Keon. "The long-term trend has been money leaving domestic and
going into non-domestic (stock funds), and this week we saw
money leaving both."
Overall, stock funds in the United States posted $2.6
billion in outflows a week after taking in $2 billion.
Domestic-focused funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows, while
international-focused funds posted $411 million in outflows.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds, posted $1.5 billion in outflows
after nine straight weeks of inflows, Lipper said.
Treasury bond funds posted $1.4 billion in outflows during
the week, the fifth straight week of outflows, according to the
fund research service.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.609 -0.05 5,085.869 11,948
Domestic Equities -2.197 -0.06 3,590.245 8,517
Non-Domestic Equities -0.411 -0.03 1,495.624 3,431
All Taxable Bond Funds -1.505 -0.07 2,187.853 6,019
All Money Market Funds 12.101 0.51 2,383.453 1,171
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.784 0.22 363.686 1,406
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Alban,
Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)