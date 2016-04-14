(Adds flow data, market performance, analyst comments, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $4.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April
13, marking the biggest outflows since mid-February even as U.S.
shares climbed, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed
on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $3.3 billion in
outflows, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks posted
$1.5 billion in outflows. Funds that specialize in European
shares posted $376 million in outflows for an 11th straight week
of withdrawals.
Stock mutual funds posted $4.2 billion of the total outflows
from stock funds in a fifth straight week of withdrawals, while
stock exchange-traded funds posted $561 million in outflows,
their first withdrawals since late February.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
Investors pulled money out of stock funds even as the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 0.8 percent over the
weekly period and climbed to its highest level in more than four
months.
"It's a risk-off and it is a flight to safety," said Pat
Keon, research analyst at Lipper. "Investors may be hedging
their bets a little with corporate earnings," he said in
reference to the start of the first-quarter earnings season.
Funds that specialize in energy shares attracted $285
million for their biggest inflows in five weeks. Those inflows
were more attuned to performance, with the S&P 500 energy index
rallying 4.3 percent over the period and benchmark Brent
crude oil prices rising nearly 11 percent to four-month
highs.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2 billion in new cash, in a
second straight week of inflows. Funds that invest in
higher-rated investment-grade corporate bonds attracted $824
million in a sixth straight week of new demand, while riskier
high-yield bond funds attracted just $85 million.
Investors also pulled $70 million out of funds that
specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, for a seventh straight
week of outflows. The Barclays U.S. Treasury Index was little
changed over the weekly period.
Low-risk money market funds posted $5.1 billion in outflows
for a second straight week of withdrawals.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds -4.774 -0.09 5,161.522 11,993
Domestic Equities -3.318 -0.09 3,641.642 8,526
Non-Domestic -1.456 -0.10 1,519.881 3,467
Equities
All Taxable Bond 1.969 0.09 2,224.252 6,061
Funds
All Money Market -5.073 -0.21 2,361.098 1,180
Funds
All Municipal 0.464 0.13 367.405 1,420
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Edited by Jennifer Ablan and Leslie
Adler)