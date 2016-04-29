(Adds analyst quote, fixed-income flow figures, new table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 28 Investors turned more positive on U.S.-based stock exchange-trade funds during the week ended April 27 as huge inflows into those funds slightly exceeded withdrawals from stock mutual funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The net inflow of $100.1 million marked the first inflows following a two-week period in which the funds posted $9.3 billion in outflows, according to the data. U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $4.6 billion in the latest week, and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted cash withdrawals of $4.5 billion, the group's seventh week of outflows. "Despite a dull performance week, ETF investors found their own silver lining and pumped over $4.5 billion into equity ETFs-their most enthusiastic move this year," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Thomson Reuters Lipper. U.S.-based bond funds also saw some fans this week. Investors poured $3.9 billion into the group, its fourth week of inflows, according to Lipper. U.S.-based bond mutual funds posted inflows of $3.6 billion. Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds garnered $1 billion while non-domestic-focused posted withdrawals of $900 million, according to Lipper. For their part, U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $5 billion, after three weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds 0.101 0.00 5,214.386 11,997 Domestic Equities 1.000 0.03 3,682.176 8,523 Non-Domestic -0.900 -0.06 1,532.210 3,474 Equities All Taxable Bond 3.889 0.17 2,232.146 6,075 Funds All Money Market 5.041 0.22 2,346.791 1,110 Funds All Municipal 1.173 0.32 368.966 1,420 Bond Funds (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Andrew Hay)