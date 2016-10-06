BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 6 Investors pulled $9.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds took in $2.9 billion during the seven days through Oct. 5, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.