NEW YORK Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States took in $2.8 billion in their fourth straight week of inflows, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)