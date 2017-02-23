NEW YORK Feb 23 Investors added cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds for an eighth consecutive week, moving $4 billion into the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds in the United States took in $2.7 billion during the week ended Feb. 22, the data showed, marking the funds' fourth straight week netting cash.

