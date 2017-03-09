NEW YORK, March 9 Investors poured $8.5 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended March 8, marking a 6th straight week buying equities, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $2.8 billion during the same seven-day stretch, the data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)