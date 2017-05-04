UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $1.6 billion during the week ended May 3, the data showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts