PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 30 British defined benefit pension scheme funding rose to 97 percent at the end of March 2014 from 84 percent a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday.
But funding of the schemes deteriorated by 9 percentage points between end-March and end-Sept. 2014 due to lower gilt yields, according to Purple Book data compiled by the Pension Protection Fund and the Pensions Regulator.
British pension schemes have been switching to defined contribution schemes from defined benefit schemes, due to the costs of servicing the DB schemes as people live longer.
The allocation to fixed interest assets fell to 44.1 percent from 44.8 percent in 2013, according to the Purple Book, which added that this had been on an upward trend since 2006. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.