By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Oct 2 Global investors are starting to
cut back on stock market positions, wary of a wave of financial
market turbulence in the final quarter of 2014 as the era of
cheap money ends.
The tide turned abruptly this week with the close of the
third quarter and major stock markets have lurched down at the
start of October, a month associated with previous market
shakeouts including the 1929 and 1987 crashes.
Two weeks earlier the S&P 500 reached an all time
high, prompting many investors to speculate that shares were too
expensive by most historical measures. Since reaching that peak
on Sept. 19, Wall Street has dropped nearly 4 percent and many
expect more volatility to come.
"The last three years have been quite good for equities but
now it's going be a lot harder. Unfortunately you've now got to
invest with seat-belts on... You have to accept more volatility.
We expect the next six months to be very challenging," said Remi
Ajewole, a multi asset fund manager at Schroders, one of
Europe's largest independent investment groups.
Markets are starting to price in the U.S. Federal Reserve
calling time on the easy money policies which it brought in as
economic life support after the financial crisis of 2008.
Quantitative easing, a pillar of this policy which involved
the Fed buying up bonds to add liquidity to the financial
system, is due to end later this month.
A second aspect, keeping official interest rates in the
United States at historic lows, is also expected to end within
months as the world's largest economy strengthens.
The prospect of a relative scarcity of U.S. dollars has
driven the currency higher in recent weeks. While this may seem
a benign development to American consumers who see their
international purchasing power increase, it is proving
disruptive to financial markets.
A new period of dollar strength risks drawing American
investment back home, fearful of heavy currency losses on
overseas assets. This in turn can affect U.S corporations
because it devalues their overseas earnings in dollar terms and
risks making American exports less competitive.
Charles Morris, London-based head of Absolute Return at HSBC
Global Asset Management, said the currency market was going
through one of its phases when a decisive dollar move pushes
everything else in the opposite direction.
"Every single currency is going down except the dollar which
is shooting up like a rocket. It's like a water bed with a big
fat man on it," he said.
Morris said he has been reducing risk before the last
quarter, cutting back on equities, high yield credit and
emerging market debt while adding dollar assets which he calls
"the number one defensive thing you can do".
However, some investors point to a risk that the end of
cheap money could affect smaller U.S. companies.
"In the U.S. we are very sensitive to small cap stocks. We
think they were the primary beneficiary of QE and in an
environment where the Fed turns off the liquidity taps, they
could struggle," Ajewole said, adding that while her Schroders
team still regards stocks as "a good asset class", she has
reduced exposure.
A Reuters poll of investment managers around the world
published on Sept. 30 found a sense of caution manifested in
people putting their biggest bets since March on bonds, which
are typically regarded as a shelter against market volatility.
ON THE BRIGHT SIDE
Some investors nonetheless say the overall economic outlook
remains benign. The Fed raising interest rates is a symptom of
robust economic growth, they say, even if it carries risks.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is going in an opposite
direction with easier monetary policy aimed at jump-starting a
moribund economy. The Reuters poll found Europeans raising
equity exposure, partly on account of optimism for corporate
earnings if European companies get access to cheap money.
"For the remainder of the year we expect higher volatility
in markets, but still prefer equities over other asset classes,"
said Boris Willems, a strategist at UBS Global Asset Management.
"Monetary policy overall continues to be accommodative, in
spite of some policy divergence over the coming months and
years... The OECD (developed) economies remain in expansion."
The VIX index of volatility, known as "the fear index", sits
at around 17, up nearly 50 percent since the end of August.
However, it remains about 80 percent below the peak reached in
the crisis year of 2008 after swinging between 20 and around 47
through the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Andrew Milligan, Head of Global Strategy at British fund
manager Standard Life Investments, says the rise in volatility
belies what should be seen as an opportunity to snap up good
stocks on the cheap.
"The underlying trend in corporate cash flow remains
positive. The only reason that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates in 2015 is because the U.S. economy would
be strong enough, demonstrating tighter labour markets and thus
reassuring investors that policy tightening is needed to ensure
the recovery is long-lasting," he said.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; editing by David Stamp)