* UK rented private housing returned 8.9 pct in 2012
* Residential returns beat commercial property
* Govt incentives expected to boost investment
By Brenda Goh and Tom Bill
LONDON, April 5 Insurers and pension funds are
poised to spend 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) on rental homes
in Britain in a bet that a shortage of housing and mortgages
produces a generation of renters rather than owners.
About 30 institutions including British pension funds and
American private equity firms plan to develop or buy blocks of
homes to let, encouraged by stable returns compared with shops
or offices and by government pledges of financial support,
property consultant CBRE Group said this week.
They have about 7 billion pounds to invest, CBRE and
property advisor EC Harris told Reuters, and are attracted by
the 4 percent-plus returns on property, against less than half
that for the safest European government bonds.
"Things have changed in the past six months," said Chris
Lacey, CBRE's head of residential investment. "There's a real
need for institutional money, and it has come at a time when the
institutions are looking for safe, sustainable streams of
income."
Housebuilders are completing about 90,000 private homes a
year at present, less than half the 230,000 properties Britain
needs each year to house its growing population, property agent
Savills said. Meanwhile, potential buyers are finding it
increasingly difficult to raise the 20 percent minimum deposit
required by most mortgage lenders.
A real estate investment arm of insurer Prudential
said on Wednesday that it had agreed to buy 534 residential
homes from developer Berkeley Homes for 105 million
pounds, the first big deal in recent years by an investor in UK
rented housing.
Others planning to enter the market include Oaktree Capital
, of the United States, and British insurers Aviva
and Legal & General.
"Historically, you end up with a higher return with lower
volatility with residential versus commercial real estate," said
Bill Hughes, head of Legal & General Investment Management's
property arm.
TEMPTING RETURNS
The total return for UK private rented housing, which
includes rental income and rises in property values, was 8.9
percent in 2012, outperforming the 2.7 percent return from
offices, shops and warehouses, data from Investment Property
Databank shows.
Residential returns are typically higher because the value
of the property rises more than commercial real estate.
Investing in a block of flats is also a safer bet than an
office tower because of the lower risk of empty space at any one
time, though the higher returns are reduced by the costs
associated with managing a large group of tenants.
"The main problem has been access to appropriate stock
that's well managed at a sufficient scale," Hughes said.
Financial pledges by the British government are also helping
to encourage investors. Putting housing centre stage in its bid
to kickstart economic growth, the government said in March that
funding for developers that want to build rental houses would be
increased fivefold to 1 billion pounds.
If such measures spark deals for thousands of homes at a
time, rather than hundreds, then deals will start to stack up
financially, said Mark Farmer, head of residential at EC Harris.
Institutions will target a rental yield of between 4 and 7
percent initially, but that could increase by a third over five
years through economies of scale or the addition of services
such as laundries and gyms, Farmer said.
There were 3.8 million households living in private rented
accommodation in 2011/12, the highest level since the 1990s, the
British government said in February. About 65 percent owned
their own homes, against 71 percent in 2003.
"The factors pushing for institutional investment in the UK
have never been stronger," Farmer said.
If there is one stumbling block, it could be Britain's
tradition as a nation of homeowners, particularly if mortgage
availability begins to ease because of separate government
initiatives to free up lending.
"It remains to be seen whether there will be a shift in
mindset away from home ownership in Britain, which the private
rented sector would need to really take off," Farmer said.
"But you have an office market in distress and a retail
market undergoing great change. Residential is more fundamental
because people always need a roof over their head."