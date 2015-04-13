(Repeats story that first ran on Friday)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 10 For British businesses
concerned that May's election could trigger big swings in
sterling, the cost of protection has surged in the past month -
and any protracted talks on forming a coalition government could
push it higher still.
Sterling hit a five-year low against the dollar this week
while the price of currency options expiring immediately
after the May 7 vote hit multi-year highs.
Meanwhile, banks are already marking up charges for
contracts covering the weeks and months that follow in
anticipation of a lengthy period of political horse-trading.
Yet data shows many investors are still largely unprotected
against any post-election turmoil, and analysts say this could
prompt a rush to seek protection as the vote nears.
"The market still seems too complacent," said Steve Barrow,
head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.
"You've got to be defensive three to four weeks subsequent
to the elections. I think markets will tend to anticipate that
as we get closer to the time."
Opinion polls show the ruling Conservatives and the main
opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck before the May 7 vote,
with Scottish nationalists likely to be the third-biggest party
in the Westminster parliament.
That makes it likely that there will be a hung parliament,
in which no party wins overall control, while ideological
differences could prolong talks to form a government or even
lead to a second election.
A parliamentary committee paper published last month warned
it would take longer to form a coalition government or an
informal arrangement in which smaller parties offer support on
certain issues than after the last election, in 2010.
Barclays strategist Hamish Pepper said these expectations
were not reflected in the price of some options, which can be
used to "hedge" exposure to a currency or to bet on it rising or
falling.
For instance, options that cover sterling volatility over
the next three months are currently more expensive than they
were before Scotland's independence referendum in 2014, but
around the same as before the 2010 election.
"We think there is still room for options prices to move
higher as people begin to concentrate more and more on this
prospect of a prolonged coalition negotiation process," Pepper
said.
Barclays' analysis of trading around the time of the
Scottish referendum shows that the currency can become sensitive
to a rise in the cost of volatility protection, creating a
vicious circle.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, traders at
major banks said they had been marking up their prices for these
longer-dated options to try to dissuade investors from buying
them. They too expect sterling to suffer around the elections
and do not want to be on the other side of the trade.
MORE COMPLICATED
Since 1997, the pound has sold off in the two weeks before
elections, with the moves becoming more pronounced with each
subsequent ballot, analysis from Standard Chartered showed.
In 2010, the pound lost more than 9 percent against the
dollar two weeks before the election, and a further 6 percent in
the two weeks after it.
But back then, with a coalition formed within five days, the
market rebounded fairly quickly.
Things are more complicated this time, with a wider mix of
parties potentially involved in negotiations, many of which are
split on certain issues, such as the Conservatives' pledge to
hold a referendum on EU membership.
Even with options out to one year trading at levels not seen
since global markets were rocked by the euro zone crisis in
2012, some banks say they still look cheap.
These contracts would also cover potential shocks to
sterling from a U.S. interest rate rise this year.
Yet some say market fears are overdone.
"Having gone through it once and it taking five days, that
has slightly set a new expectation that the sky doesn't fall in
if it takes a few days or even a bit longer. Before 2010 even
five days was exceptional," said Akash Paun, a fellow at the
Institute for Government.
Parties have around three weeks for negotiations between the
election results and May 27, when Queen Elizabeth is due to set
out a legislative agenda prepared by the new government.
After as many as five days of debate, a parliamentary vote
on the programme will test the government's strength.
If lawmakers reject the programme, opposition parties would
be given a chance to try to form a government that could win the
confidence of parliament. A second failure would likely lead to
new elections.
The further down that road the electoral process travels,
and the more investors rush to cover their exposure, the weaker
the pound may become, analysts warn.
"The permutations priced into the market have been done with
rosy-tinted glasses," said Standard Bank's Barrow.
