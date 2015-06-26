* Bid premiums show more scope for European deals

* Strong cash levels on companies' balance sheets

* M&A interest seen strong despite rich valuations

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 26 With European stock markets teetering near all-time highs on the back of merger proposals, stake-building and rebuffed bids, valuations have been pushed up to look frothy relative to historic levels.

But a closer look at how share prices, bid premiums and cash on company balance sheets stack up against the United States suggests European markets have scope to get even frothier.

Thomson Reuters data shows the average bid premium in Europe, or the difference between an acquisition price and the market price of a company before the announcement, is at about 23 percent for 2015, against 31 percent in the United States.

And wealth manager Coutts says companies in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index held about 4.5 percent of their total assets as cash in the first quarter, against a quarterly average of 2 percent in the 10 years before the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

All of which might suggest that some of the deal headlines this week are not yet out of whack with economic reality. French conglomerate Bouygues snubbed an offer for its telecom unit from Altice said to be 10 billion euros ($11 billion), while British chocolatier Thorntons attracted a whopping 43 percent bid premium from Ferrero International.

Cheap funding and an improving economic backdrop are whipping up hopes for further consolidation in sectors such as telecoms, real estate and consumer staples in Europe, investors say.

"Industry consolidation in Europe has still a long way to go," Hendrik Leber, managing partner of ACATIS Investment, said. "The activity level at the moment is high but far away from the peak, meaning that deal premiums as well as M&A activity will grow in the next couple of years.

"Certainly the cash is burning holes into the pockets and physical investment opportunities in plants and equipment are limited," Leber said. "All this means that the purchase of your own shares or of your competitors' shares make a lot of sense."

HIGH VALUATIONS

To be sure, deal-making in Europe is hardly bargain-hunting after five years of virtually uninterrupted stock-market gains.

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the European telecoms and media sectors trade at about 20 times and 18 times their 12-month forward earnings respectively, among the most expensive sectors in Europe, against 10-year averages of 12 times and 13 times. Both the European sector indexes are up nearly 20 percent this year.

And there are risks filtering through to the M&A market.

European deal volume fell 4 percent in the first quarter to $168.1 billion, with European companies proving reluctant to initiate deals given the region's economic woes and the euro's weakness.

Yet data shows M&A activity in Europe has picked up since then.

"Elevated deal premiums mean the U.S. market is a little more mature and purchasers aren't getting the best value for their shareholders any more," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said, adding he expected U.S. M&A activity to continue as the economy was improving and companies had high levels of cash.

Given the lower value of deal premiums in Europe and high levels of cash on the balance sheets of European companies, Butterfill said, the number of deals in the region was likely to continue to rise, once the Greece issue had been resolved.

Reuters data shows the deal premium for European telecom and media companies was only 15 percent and 27 percent respectively, against 41 percent and 45 percent in the United States.

Some analysts said M&A activity in the United States was moving towards a peak and could slow in coming quarters, whereas Europe was likely to witness an acceleration because of a lower level of activity in the recent past.

Thomson Reuters data shows M&A activity for U.S. targets totalled about $416 billion in the first quarter, up 33 percent from a year-ago and the strongest quarter in 15 years.

(Editing by David Holmes)