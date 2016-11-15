(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Lisa Jucca

HONG KONG Nov 15 AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, is keen to explore investment opportunities in U.S. infrastructure arising from President-elect Donald Trump's plans to boost spending, a top executive said.

Trump, who last week unexpectedly defeated Democrat rival Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential race, is planning $1 trillion of infrastructure spending to boost the economy, relying entirely on investment from the private sector.

"How that plays out and what the returns might look like and where the opportunities are remain to be seen," said Mark Konyn, chief investment officer of Asia-focused AIA, at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong.

"We are already active in the U.S. corporate market, anyway, and treasury market, of course," he added, with about $38 billion of its total $135 billion of investments in dollar assets.

AIA has already invested in long-term infrastructure projects in Asia Pacific, said Konyn.

A big fiscal stimulus under Trump is likely to draw cash out of emerging markets, but Konyn said he did not expect that to put too much pressure on Asian economies, as debt levels were well contained and current accounts in reasonable shape.

"We are better positioned to respond fiscally to shore up the domestic economies," he said. "The financial system is more secure. The amount of external debt is very limited, whether at the corporate level or at the government level."

Expectations that Trump's administration will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted assets, including the dollar, bank stocks, and industrial metals, and driven bond yields higher.

But concern that the new administration could take a more protectionist stance on trade has hit Asian stocks and currencies.

Konyn said he would await the policies of the administration to see whether there was a "secular shift" as a result of those changes and what impact it would have on Asian economies, which have seen sluggish growth in the last few years.

"There is so much speculation now," he said.

