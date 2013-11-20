* Amundi likes European stocks vs US; wary of EM equities

* Sees room for periphery bonds; favours Italy vs Spain

* Sees continued c.bank easing; risk of bubbles

LONDON, Nov 20 European equities will outgun U.S. markets in 2014, underpinned by earnings growth, diversification plays and ECB support but it is too early to take a punt on emerging equities, Amundi Asset Management said.

Chief Investment Officer Pascal Blanque said on Wednesday that central bank largesse would continue to support equity and credit markets next year, as economic recovery is too weak to allow a significant, if any, reduction in money printing programmes.

"We are in a sweet spot in financial markets and this will continue. The show will go on with the help of our friends from central banks," Blanque, who oversees $1 trillion, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

Speaking at the summit held at the Reuters office in London, Blanque said he saw Europe benefiting from recent U.S. shutdowns caused by deadlocked budget talks as well as disenchantment with emerging markets.

The euro area was also promising in terms of earnings-per-share growth and profits while the U.S. cycle was starting to look mature after two years of double-digit gains, he said.

"European equities to me are a sleeping beauty, waiting to be awakened. (There are) profits in the 10 percent plus area, dividends, M&A dynamics and the strong backing of the ECB," he said.

The European Central Bank, fighting to avert deflation, cut interest rates last month and many reckon it will resort to more easing in the form of LTRO liquidity injections, though U.S. style bond-buying, or QE,remains out of bounds.

The U.S. Federal Reserve too would still be expanding its balance sheet next year even if it starts trimming stimulus as most expect. Equity markets, buoyed by successive waves of Fed money printing shuddered earlier this year at the prospect of that being cut back.

"I don't expect normalisation from central banks (next year) because of the fragility of recovery in the West. They have no choice ... the fact is today asset prices are part of their equation. They will try to fine-tune their way out but it will take longer than people think," Blanque added.

Amundi believes there is still room to play bond markets from the euro zone periphery versus German Bunds. Blanque said he liked Italian government bonds but was cautious on Spain.

However, the prospect of endless QE is not without risks, he acknowledged. U.S. and German stocks have run up to record highs, while bond and housing markets have also benefited.

"Investors should be more demanding in terms of valuations because we are progressively moving into bubbling territory," Blanque said, noting the risk of central bank policy mistakes that could end up deflating price bubbles.

Developed government bonds and some equity markets face such risks, he said.

EMERGING MARKETS

Amundi is overweight emerging debt but reckons it is too early to venture back into emerging stocks which have lagged developed markets since the end of 2010. Losses on MSCI's emerging index this year contrast with 25-30 percent rallies for developed stocks.

The sector has suffered from weakening growth momentum in the developing world and companies' inability to efficiently grow profit margins. Blanque noted that in contrast with Europe and the United States, earnings-per-share (EPS) growth was negative.

"It's too soon to come back aggressively into emerging equities ... in an EM benchmark, is there a big market where you can take a big overweight? It is not obvious to me," he said. "I am not sure the volatility is over."

Blanque sees the developing world, led by China as being in the throes of a growth model transition which means investors need to be selective. Lumping all developing countries in the emerging markets bucket is also a mistake, he said.

"The work of remapping emerging markets is not complete," he said. "But my message is don't throw the baby out with the bath water ... the long-term story is still alive."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits (For more stories from the summit, click on ) (For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here) (Additional reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Susan Fenton)