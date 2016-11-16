(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

HONG KONG Nov 16 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp is scouting for acquisitions of financial services companies including banks in Europe, betting on the bloc's strengthening ties with the world's second-largest economy, a top executive said.

The investment arm of China's largest private fund, China Minsheng Investment Group, however, sees Chinese acquisitions in the United States in the near term taking a pause due to uncertainty about the policies of the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

China Minsheng Financial's planned push into the European Union's financial sector comes against the backdrop of some countries looking for investors to bail out their stressed banks, and Beijing's push to bolster trade ties with Europe.

Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state is trying to sell after a 2014 rescue, has several new potential buyers, including China Minsheng Financial, a senior government official told Reuters last month.

"We have spent quite some time in Europe. First of all, we don't see the investments are so politically sensitive," Wang Ren, chief financial officer at China Minsheng Financial, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong.

Wang said that the growing presence of Chinese companies and people in Europe provided his firm with an opportunity to expand in the region by buying financial firms and tapping businesses in other countries in the bloc to expand the customer base.

For more summit stories, see (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)