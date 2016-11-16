(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

NEW YORK Nov 16 Kathleen Gaffney, co-director of investment-grade fixed income at $343 billion investment firm Eaton Vance, said on Wednesday that she was looking to buy high-yield bonds in the cyclical sector after a potential selloff and that she was bullish on high-yield energy names on the view that oil prices would stay within a range of $45 to $60 a barrel.

"Right now, I would say high-yield is at risk to an unwind from technicals and flows coming out, with a repricing," Gaffney said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(For more summit stories, see ) (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)