(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
click here)
* Fiscal cliff seen getting quick fix, but day of reckoning
looms
* Sharp tax increases, deep spending cuts likely to be
averted
* China could send wake-up call via markets in year or two
* Every time you hear it, 'take another swig of beer'
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 27 The phrase "fiscal cliff" may
not be ubiquitous yet, but some on Wall Street are saying they
already feel a bit punch drunk whenever they hear someone talk
about the looming threat of big tax hikes and sharp U.S.
government budget cuts.
"The term is going to become a new drinking game," said
Bonnie Baha, a senior portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital in
Los Angeles. "Every time you hear it, you're going to have to
take another swig of beer."
Congress will find a way to patch the fiscal gap, putting
off a day of reckoning that markets will later harshly enforce
for failing to tackle the U.S. government's chronic deficit,
guests at the Reuters Investment Outlook 2013 Summit said.
Baha said she feared that a solution will get kicked down
the road for at least six months, a development investors in the
stock market will hate.
Lawmakers inched ahead on Tuesday toward a compromise, but a
firm deal to avert some $600 billion in government spending cuts
and increased taxes that are scheduled to begin in January still
seemed miles away despite growing pressure for action.
President Barack Obama planned meetings with business
leaders this week and then was scheduled to travel to a factory
in Pennsylvania on Friday to press his case on raising taxes on
the wealthy to narrow the deficit shortfall.
"The fiscal cliff, we'll get through it because we know what
Congress is going to do," John Brynjolfsson, chief investment
officer at hedge fund Armored Wolf in Irvine, California, said
at the summit in the Reuters headquarters in New York.
"They've done it every time for the past 40 years, which has
been to spend more, tax less, have bigger deficits - and they're
going to pat each other on the back and say 'we've done great.'"
Other investors speaking at the summit also said that
Congress will not seriously address the government's chronic
fiscal shortfall and push that day off into the future.
Both Republicans and Democrats will likely give up
something, but it won't change the underlying problem - years of
deficit spending, said Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer for
fixed income at Los Angeles-based TCW, which has $135 billion
under management.
"If you were going to be a cynic - and that's probably the
way to look at it - there's probably going to be some fixes at
the margin," Rivelle told the summit.
The fiscal cliff is unlikely to be resolved until the
financial markets in a year or two send a clear message that
deficit spending just doesn't work, he said.
"You can't go on borrowing resources from the rest of the
world and consuming them, assuming this will continue forever.
It would continue forever if you had a rate of underlying growth
that supported it. But you don't," Rivelle said.
The wake-up call will likely come from China, he said.
"Not until you get somebody in Beijing who says the U.S. was
supremely bankable in 2008, it was bankable in 2012 and then,
they look at it in 2014 and say, 'It's not a bankable country.'"
While Rivelle and others saw some horse-trading to arrive at
a temporary solution, a senior policy advisor at the AFL-CIO
labor organization said President Barack Obama was unlikely to
back down on his plan to tax the wealthy.
"What ought to happen now is that the focus of policy-makers
ought to be on two tings," said Damon Silvers, director of
policy and special counsel at the AFL-CIO.
"Ending the Bush tax cuts for those making $250,000 a year
on Jan. 1, and ending them means letting the rates return to
what they were under Clinton," Silvers said.
"The second thing is not to knuckle under to demands to cut
our social insurance as a price for tax fairness for the rich."
If a resolution to the fiscal cliff isn't found it would be
devastating for the housing market as the U.S. economy would
likely dip into recession, said Rick Sharga, vice president at
Carrington Mortgage Holdings Inc in Aliso Viejo, California,
which has been buying and renting foreclosed homes since 2007.
"If the fiscal cliff hits, we see a spike in unemployment,
we see the economy go into or approach a recession, it will take
an enormous toll on consumer confidence," Sharga said. "So it
would really knock the stuffing out of the housing market."
However, a fix most likely will be found to avert the shock
to the economy that the fiscal cliff would cause, he said.
"My likely scenario is we wind up with some sort of patch
that gets us a short-term handshake that we're not going to let
Armageddon to happen. And then, when the new Congress takes
office, they start working on a longer-term plan."
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione and Steven C. Johnson;
Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Andrew Hay)