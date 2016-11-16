Nov 16 Increasing volatility in European fixed income markets spurred by political risk factors will continue to overshadow economic fundamentals in the coming year, Franklin Templeton's head of European fixed income said on Wednesday.

David Zahn, who oversees the company's European fixed income strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), also told the Global Markets Forum that the European Central Bank's monetary policy decisions would be closely watched.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Question: We don't really know what Donald Trump's presidency will be like or what sort of Brexit we'll be getting. How can fixed income investors plan for 2017 with all this uncertainty?

Answer: Politics is the most important focal point for a while and will continue to be so, but we will come back to fundamentals eventually, which is where positioning a portfolio will pay off.

Q: What are your expectations over the long term for interest rates? Are we in a new era of permanently low yields?

A: In Europe, we expect interest rates to remain low for a while given inflation is below the ECB's target, so not permanent, but for a while. Peripheral bonds will continue to move based on politics of the euro zone.

Q: Will anything the ECB does after March have an effect?

A: The ECB should extend Quantitative Easing in their December meeting and I think that will have a continued effect. The current selloff in bonds actually makes their job easier as the buying restrictions will not be as great.

Q: Could you elaborate a bit more on positioning ahead of the risk events in Europe?

A: Risk events in Europe are high for the next year with all the elections and Brexit of course. The ones I am most focused on are Italy and France. Our European fixed income accounts are defensively positioned since the end of September so we can look for opportunities on volatile moves. I would expect there will be movement on a repatriation of funds but we need to see the detail.

Q: What are the opportunities you see ahead in the market?

A: I am very constructive on European fixed income as the recent back-up in yields and divergence in individual country performance gives active portfolio managers a lot more scope to outperform in the coming year.

