* Sees value in Italian, Spanish, Irish bonds

* 10-year Treasury yields likely to peak at 3.5 pct in 2014

* Japanese equities v. attractive, dollar/yen has room to rally

* Emerging markets offer some opportunities away from benchmarks

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Nov 20 Carmignac Gestion still finds value in peripheral euro zone bonds in Italy, Spain and Ireland, particularly at the longer end of the yield curve, a member of the French fund's investment committee said on Wednesday.

Japanese stocks are also appealing, with the market's storming rally this year lagging corporate performance, Didier Saint-Georges told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

"At current levels we still manage to find some value if we go a bit further (along) the curve in Italian and Spanish bonds," Saint-Georges said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in London.

Carmignac Gestion, which has $74 billion under management, has cut its position in Irish bonds following steep price rises, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, quoting an analyst at the fund.

But Saint-Georges said the fund still held some positions in Irish debt too.

"We started buying those peripheral bonds more than a year ago now ... right now we've done quite well, we've taken some profits here and there, we've moved up a little bit on the curve and I guess at current levels we would continue to hold our positions."

While Japanese equities have risen by around 45 percent this year, earnings have increased by about 60 percent, Saint-Georges said.

"If Abenomics continues to deliver ... at these levels Japanese equities remain very attractive. We definitely want to keep a strong position there."

Easy Japanese policy under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive reflationary policies known as "Abenomics", was likely to keep pressure on the yen and Saint-Georges sees a 10-20 percent rally in dollar/yen from current levels of around 100 per dollar. Carmignac hedges its currency positions, Saint Georges said.

Incoming Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen might struggle to tread a safe path between adjusting the pace of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme and managing market expectations, making for a volatile year in fixed income markets, he said.

But he did not see 10-year Treasury yields rising above 3-3.5 percent in 2014.

In emerging markets, active managers were likely to have a good year as the benchmark indices failed to allow for divergence between economies, Saint-Georges said.

"There is more of a similarity between Greece and Indonesia than Korea and India - the dividing line is not emerging market or developed, it depends if you are a surplus or deficit economy."

Greece joins the MSCI emerging stocks index next week.

It was also hard to trade China via its stock index, as the prospect of major market reforms would affect state-owned enterprises, including those in the banking sector, which made up the bulk of the index.

"If you just buy the equity index, that's not going to do very well," Saint-Georges said, though he said the fund would keep a position in China.

"If you do the work you have a chance to beat the benchmarks."

