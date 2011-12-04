(For other news from the Reuters Investment outlook Summit, click here)

Company/Organization Speaker Title Speaker Name -------------------- ----------------- ------------------- PAAMCO CEO Jane Buchan Deutsche Bank CIO Kevin Lecocq Private Wealth Ameriprise Financial Chief Market Strategist David Joy Fisher Investments Founder, Chairman and CEO Kenneth Fisher Gottex Fund Co-Founder Max Gottschalk Saba Capital Management Founder and CIO Boaz Weinstein OmniVest CIO Tom Sowanick Pioneer Investments Group CIO Giordano Lombardo DoubleLine Portfolio Manager Vincent Fiorillo HSBC Wealth CIO Alec Letchfield FX Concepts CEO and Founder John Taylor Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss Mellon Wealth Management CIO Leo Grohowski Goldman Sachs Asset Mgmt Chairman Jim O'Neill Kynikos Associates President and Founder James Chanos Schroders CIO and Executive Director Alan Brown Blackstone Asia Pac Head of Investing Michael Chae TCW CIO of Fixed Income Tad Rivelle Offit Capital Advisor CIO Todd Petzel SLJ Macro Partners Managing Partner Stephen Jen HSBC Global Asset Mgmt CIO of Fixed-Income, Asia-Pac Cecilia Chan Vanguard Principal/Head of Fixed Income Robert Auwaerter T. Rowe Price Group, IA VP, President and Chairman David Giroux Columbia Mgmt Investment CIO Colin Moore Merrill Lynch CIO Lisa Shalett Fidelity Bond Group CIO Christine Thompson Oppenheimer Funds CIO Art Steinmetz Standard Life Investmts CIO Rod Paris BNP Paribas Investment CIO Emerging Markets FI Sergio Trigo Paz Mirae Asset Global CIO Cong Li Esplanade Capital President Shawn Kravetz Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabrizio Saccomanni