Nov 18 After Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory shocked much of Wall Street and the world, some of the biggest investors from asset managers, hedge funds and other firms around the globe laid out their predictions for financial markets at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit this week.

Summit speakers included billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, BlackRock Managing Director Rick Rieder and Omega Advisors Vice Chairman Steve Einhorn. They offered their best investment ideas for the new year, as well as insights into how major central banks will face a world absorbing new leadership, new challenges and new uncertainties.

Here are major stories from the summit:

LATEST STORIES > Once terrified, hedge fund managers warm to Trump > Investors bet Trump stimulus will boost U.S. stocks > Corporate profits due for huge recovery - Bernstein > Stronger dollar augurs well for Japan's economy: Goldman Sachs > Ritholtz to Trump, investors: chill out > Asian bond markets to stay volatile through Q1, says State Street > GoldenTree's Tananbaum bullish on Puerto Rico bonds into 2017 > GAM's Hatheway: Fed likely to tighten faster than market expects > Carmignac says U.S. corp tax cuts would see powerful dollar boost > Frexit would be financial 'catastrophe' - Columbia Threadneedle > Bonds face tough time as inflation expectations jump, UOB says > Investors warm to China after last year's warnings > Protege Partners eyes new deals with hedge funds in 2017 > Federal-Mogul shares drop after Icahn says may pull offer > Icahn says Herbalife is undervalued, business can create jobs ON TRUMP > Driehaus' Nelson: Trump rate push may hurt bond investors > Big banks may not profit from Trump as much as markets think- UBS > Icahn lauds 'consensus builder' Trump, says rally may be overdone > Never mind Trump or Brexit, go and bargain-hunt -Kleinwort Benson > Unclear if Trump will be Jekyll or Hyde for economy -Pimco's Fels > Short-term muni bonds to ride out Trump-induced volatility -UBS > Fund manager Karp: Trump to make stock pickers great again > Trump win a game changer for emerging markets, says NNIP > Julius Baer sees investment flows into developed markets on Trump > Omega's Einhorn sees Trump's policies boosting U.S. stocks > U.S. industrials the trade of 2017 under Trump -Pictet AM > 'Trump Thump' whacks bond market for $1 trillion loss > Trump fiscal plan could spur spending in Europe -Credit Suisse

EUROZONE > Franklin Templeton's Zahn eyes return to euro zone government > LNG Capital CIO sees Italy referendum loss, debt sell-off > Investec predicts euro to reach parity with dollar in 2017 > UBS Wealth CIO bucks consensus with pro-euro call for 2017 > China Minsheng Fin eyes financial sector buys in Europe > BNP Paribas Investment Partners bets on ECB extending QE > Q&A-Euro/dollar parity possible next year -Investec > Hedge fund Eclectica betting on break up of EU

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS > Highlights Day 4: The Fed's pace, European bond prospects > Highlights Day 3: Betting against billionaires; junk bond outlook > Highlights Day 2: Trump's plans, inflation in 2017 > Highlights Day 1: Stocks in sweet spot, Trump to keep Dodd-Frank OTHER STORIES > Eaton Vance's Gaffney looking to buy cyclical high-yield bonds > Dollar to dictate Asian equities outlook -JPMorgan AM > Prudential's Peters says U.S. bond selloff overdone > Insurer AIA eyes U.S. infrastructure investments after Trump > Ellington's Vranos: Invest in people, not companies > RLAM's Greetham sees further rise in bond yields > Dodd-Frank easing may herald more lending for banks > BlackRock's Rieder not backing down from emerging market bet > Indosuez says expansion of ETFs a 'crisis waiting to happen' > Hedge fund Omega to keep managing money for clients > Marathon's Bruce Richards says distressed cycle 'pushed out' > Emerging markets outflows to continue but long-term outlook strong

