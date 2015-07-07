NEW YORK, July 7 Wealthfront, one of the biggest
of a new breed of investment management firms known as
"robo-advisors," on Tuesday lowered the minimum investment
customers must make to open an account to $500 from $5,000.
To attract novice investors, it said it will continue to
offer its investment service for free to accounts with less than
$10,000.
Robo-advisors use a computer algorithm to pick a portfolio
of exchange-traded funds and charge much lower management fees
than do conventional brokers.
Wealthfront Chief Executive Adam Nash on Tuesday took a shot
at Betterment, the company's chief rival.
"The less money you have, the more Betterment takes," he
wrote on the Medium.com website. Nash highlighted the $3 service
fee Betterment charges on accounts under $10,000 if customers do
not auto-invest $100 monthly in their accounts.
"At $3 per month, an investor opening an account at $100
would be paying an annual management fee of 36 percent in the
first year," Nash wrote. He also contended that almost one-third
of Betterment's revenue comes from the $3 fee.
Betterment, which does not have a minimum account size and
whose management fee ranges from 0.15 percent to 0.35 percent,
called Nash's post "wildly misleading."
"He used screen shots that are months old and his projection
of our revenue is insanely inaccurate," Betterment
communications manager Joe Ziemer said in an interview. He said
the firm never tried to hide the $3 fee and planned to post a
comment disputing Nash's post on the medium.com site on Tuesday
evening.
Wealthfront, which went live in 2011, charges a flat
management fee of 0.25 percent on amounts of $10,000 and above.
It has $2.5 billion under management and about 31,000 customers.
Betterment, launched in 2010, has $2.3 billion under
management and 95,000 customers.
The privately held robo-advisors have spawned a wave of
other upstarts, but the biggest challenge to conventional
brokerage companies is coming from Charles Schwab Corp
and The Vanguard Group.
Schwab launched a robo-service called Intelligent Portfolios
this year that requires a $5,000 account minimum but charges no
management fee. Schwab makes money by including many of its own
funds in clients' portfolios and by investing for its own
benefit cash it requires customers to keep in their accounts.
Vanguard requires a $50,000 minimum for its Personal Advisor
Services robo-model, and charges 0.30 percent of a customer's
assets as a management fee.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)