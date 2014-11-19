(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
click here)
By Tim McLaughlin
NEW YORK Nov 19 Several months ago, U.S. mutual
funds scooped up most of the $1.25 billion in high-yield junk
bonds issued by Denbury Resources Inc, a Plano, Texas,
oil and gas exploration company.
But since late August, amid falling oil prices, the price on
the Denbury bonds issued in April has dropped 8.25 percent to
about 94 cents on the dollar. The bonds' yields, which move
inversely to price, have surged to about 6.5 percent from about
5 percent.
The Denbury bonds reveal growing caution among investors in
the energy-related junk bond market.
Oil and gas bonds are in the cross hairs of billionaire
investor Carl Icahn. "There's a bubble there," Icahn said at the
Reuters Global Investment Summit this week.
The 5.5 percent coupon on the Denbury bonds maturing in 2022
attracted a number of U.S. mutual fund buyers, including the
Franklin Income Fund, which held nearly 10 percent of
the Denbury issue at the end of September, disclosures show.
The $94 billion Franklin fund's three-month total return is
negative 1.97 percent, lagging 89 percent of peers, according to
Morningstar Inc data.
The junk bond energy sector is on pace for its worst three
months since the fourth quarter of 2008; the three-month total
return on the Merrill Lynch High Yield Energy Index is negative
5.76 percent.
With the slide in crude oil prices, Denbury last week
slashed its 2015 capital spending plan by 50 percent to $550
million. Chief Executive Officer Phil Rykhoek on Tuesday told
investors and analysts on a conference call that he wanted to
protect the company's balance sheet.
Denbury has room to maneuver because no near-term bond
maturities are lurking. A $410 million bank credit facility due
in 2016 is being refinanced, with the maturity anticipated to
move out to 2019.
Meanwhile, Denbury's estimated excess operating cash flow
for 2015 is $210 million to $310 million, assuming oil prices
per barrel range between $70 and $85.
Brent crude on Wednesday was trading near $79 a
barrel, after hitting a four-year low last week of $77.83.
Rick Rieder, head of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock
Inc, said he does not think there will be any surge in defaults
with oil priced at current levels. He said defaults would
increase if it sank below $70 a barrel.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie
Adler)