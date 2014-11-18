(Corrects to Tuesday from Monday in first paragraph)

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK Nov 18 A slow-moving Federal Reserve, high profit margins and solid economic growth will make U.S. large-cap stocks the market's best bet in 2015, Voya Investment Management's chief investment officer for multi-asset strategies said on Tuesday.

"The best risk-return is in U.S. large-cap" stocks, Paul Zemsky said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

U.S. economic growth will likely be above 3 percent next year, Zemsky said, outstripping growth in Japan and developed peers in Europe as well as major emerging markets Brazil and Russia.

Nevertheless, worries about potential deflationary pressures, the plunge in oil prices and stagnant real wages will keep the Fed from raising U.S. interest rates anytime soon, he said. Zemsky said: "The inflation story is going to give them a lot of air cover."

The U.S. central bank could thus hold off on raising rates until the fourth quarter of next year, perhaps even waiting until 2016, Zemsky said.

The Fed slashed rates to near zero during the financial crisis to help boost the world's largest economy. Last month it ended its crisis-era bond-buying program and markets have begun speculating when it will raise benchmark rates for the first time in eight years.

"The Fed knows the balance of risks is against tightening," he said.

If the Fed moves prematurely and consumer prices drop, it could find itself without the tools to pump inflation back up. A delay in raising rates, in turn, will outweigh concerns about the effects of a stronger U.S. dollar on corporate earnings.

While a stronger greenback could hurt U.S. companies' earnings by making their goods more expensive, and thus harder to sell, globally, the higher dollar helps fight inflation at home by making goods from abroad cheaper to import.

The U.S. dollar has gained about 9.4 percent this year against a basket of currencies.

For the overall market, any earnings slide because of the dollar is very predictable, Zemsky said, while the effects of a future rate hike cycle are far harder to pinpoint.

"Of the two evils, the rising dollar is much better for the S&P than a Fed tightening would be," he said.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)