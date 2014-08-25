UPDATE 2-Europe to tell G20 it will resist protectionism -document
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
Aug 25 Oresund : * Says CEO Fredrik Grevelius has resigned * Says Grevelius to work with his own investment business * Says expects to announce a new CEO shortly
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
(Adds text to March 8 alerts) Kingsway Financial Services Inc
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that under the Republican health insurance proposal to replace Obamacare Americans will be able to pick the coverage plan and the doctors they want.