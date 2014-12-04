LONDON Dec 5 U.S. bank JPMorgan
retained its crown as the top performing investment bank in the
first nine months of the year, having made revenue of $17.1
billion in the year-to-date, new data showed on Friday.
In a ranking compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition,
U.S. banks dominated the top spots, with Goldman Sachs
coming second.
The only European bank to make the top three was Deutsche
Bank, which shared third place with Citigroup
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Coalition, which only reports revenue figures for the
top-ranked banks, said that total investment bank revenue earned
so far this year was 6 percent lower than a year earlier, driven
largely by a downturn in fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) divisions.
The top two investment banks in FICC - JPMorgan and Citi -
have earned $8.9 billion this year from those divisions,
compared to $10.1 billion in the same period last year,
Coalition's data shows.
Most investment banks have seen trading revenues slump over
the past year amid a low interest environment and tougher
regulations requiring them to hold more capital, which have
driven down returns.
Equities divisions have performed much better, with the top
bank Morgan Stanley making revenue of $4.5 billion in the
year-to-date, 15 percent more than the top bank did a year
earlier. Last year's leaders JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs dropped
to second.
Revenue at investment banking divisions, whose staff advise
on deals, also rose. First-place JPMorgan's year-to-date revenue
was $4.4 billion, almost 5 percent more than the Wall Street
bank made by the same time last year.
Coalition tracks the performance of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan
Stanley and UBS - the 10 largest investment banks
globally.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Vincent Baby)