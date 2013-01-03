LONDON, Jan 3 Revenue for advising on mergers, share listings and bond issues totalled $74.8 billion last year, down 3.4 percent to the lowest level since 2009, according to data from Thomson Reuters on Thursday. U.S. bank J.P. Morgan booked $5.6 billion of investment banking fees, for a 7.5 percent market share. The top 15 investment banks in 2012 were: 2012 YOY 2012 YOY FEES CHANGE MKT SHARE CHANGE J.P. Morgan 5,598 -2.2 7.5 0.1 Bank of America ML 4,858 -6.5 6.5 -0.2 Goldman Sachs 4,189 4.4 5.6 0.4 Morgan Stanley 3,902 -6.3 5.2 -0.2 Citi 3,723 10.5 5.0 0.6 Credit Suisse 3,553 -3.4 4.8 0 Deutsche Bank 3,353 0 4.5 0.2 Barclays 3,318 12.8 4.4 0.6 UBS 2,288 -6.5 3.1 -0.1 Wells Fargo 2,077 23.0 2.8 0.6 Royal Bk of Canada 2,024 34.6 2.7 0.8 HSBC 1,389 2.5 1.9 0.1 RBS 1,171 -11.9 1.6 -0.2 BNP Paribas 1,098 -27.9 1.5 -0.5 Mizuho 1,056 10.1 1.4 0.2 Source: Thomson Reuters Deals Business Intelligence data as of Jan. 2; fees in millions of dollars; YOY is year-on-year change; market share and YOY fees in percent; YOY market share in percentage points (Writing by Steve Slater; Editing by David Cowell)