* Evercore Q3 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.34
* Lazard Q3 adj EPS $0.39 vs est $0.42
* Evercore advisory fees up 38 pct, Lazard's M&A fees up 24
pct
* KBW to axe 80 jobs, FBR to cut 35 pct of costs
By Jochelle Mendonca
Oct 27 Independent investment firms like
Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd are riding out
the slowdown in merger activity better than their conventional
investment banking rivals, given their narrow focus on just deal
making.
Companies like Evercore, Lazard and Greenhill & Co
have been luring business away from bigger banks, arguing that
they offer advice that is not tainted by an interest in winning
financing business.
On Thursday, Evercore said it saw a nearly 40 percent surge
in its investment banking revenue and the firm said it added
clients in the quarter, while Lazard saw its M&A and strategic
advisory fees growing by 24 percent.
"The number of fee paying clients during the quarter is
particularly encouraging as it dismisses the view that fees are
only coming from a few clients; clearly the franchise is
expanding," Ticondergo Securities analyst Douglas Sipkin said of
Evercore's results.
Investment banking giants Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
& Co have reported fall in their investment banking
revenue and may be readying pink slips as they look to cut costs
in the face of falling profits.
And as the large banks pull back from investment banking,
the independent firms will look to gain from the exodus of
talented bankers with their smartphones filled with deal-making
contacts.
On a post-earnings conference call, Evercore executives said
they would "look to recruit on an aggressive basis" to grow the
company's global energy merger advisory business.
Last week, Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok said he would
be surprised if his firm did not make a few hires in the near
future.
READYING THE AXE
While the independent firms are doing well and attracting
new clients, smaller conventional investment banks are
struggling to post profits.
KBW Inc , which specializes in financial firms, and
FBR & Co , which focuses on the middle market, both
posted wider third-quarter losses and said they would look to
cut costs to try and ride out the slowdown in M&A activity.
KBW said it would cut about 80 jobs through terminations and
will not replace departing employees. The job cuts amount to
nearly 14 percent of its workforce.
FBR said it had undertaken a plan to shed 35 percent of its
fixed costs. The company said it ended the quarter with 426
employees, compared with 501 at the start of the year, though it
was not immediately clear if those job losses came as a result
of terminations.
Gleacher & Co , which shut its equities business and
axed 62 employees in August, said it would continue to make
changes to its payment methodology to cut compensation costs.
For the July-September quarter, KBW posted a loss of $15.7
million, or 51 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.2
million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.
FBR lost $26 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a
loss of $6.6 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Gleacher lost $81 million, or 65 cents a share, compared
with a loss of $2.7 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)