* Evercore Q3 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.34

* Lazard Q3 adj EPS $0.39 vs est $0.42

* Evercore advisory fees up 38 pct, Lazard's M&A fees up 24 pct

* KBW to axe 80 jobs, FBR to cut 35 pct of costs

By Jochelle Mendonca

Oct 27 Independent investment firms like Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd are riding out the slowdown in merger activity better than their conventional investment banking rivals, given their narrow focus on just deal making.

Companies like Evercore, Lazard and Greenhill & Co have been luring business away from bigger banks, arguing that they offer advice that is not tainted by an interest in winning financing business.

On Thursday, Evercore said it saw a nearly 40 percent surge in its investment banking revenue and the firm said it added clients in the quarter, while Lazard saw its M&A and strategic advisory fees growing by 24 percent.

"The number of fee paying clients during the quarter is particularly encouraging as it dismisses the view that fees are only coming from a few clients; clearly the franchise is expanding," Ticondergo Securities analyst Douglas Sipkin said of Evercore's results.

Investment banking giants Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan & Co have reported fall in their investment banking revenue and may be readying pink slips as they look to cut costs in the face of falling profits.

And as the large banks pull back from investment banking, the independent firms will look to gain from the exodus of talented bankers with their smartphones filled with deal-making contacts.

On a post-earnings conference call, Evercore executives said they would "look to recruit on an aggressive basis" to grow the company's global energy merger advisory business.

Last week, Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok said he would be surprised if his firm did not make a few hires in the near future.

READYING THE AXE

While the independent firms are doing well and attracting new clients, smaller conventional investment banks are struggling to post profits.

KBW Inc , which specializes in financial firms, and FBR & Co , which focuses on the middle market, both posted wider third-quarter losses and said they would look to cut costs to try and ride out the slowdown in M&A activity.

KBW said it would cut about 80 jobs through terminations and will not replace departing employees. The job cuts amount to nearly 14 percent of its workforce.

FBR said it had undertaken a plan to shed 35 percent of its fixed costs. The company said it ended the quarter with 426 employees, compared with 501 at the start of the year, though it was not immediately clear if those job losses came as a result of terminations.

Gleacher & Co , which shut its equities business and axed 62 employees in August, said it would continue to make changes to its payment methodology to cut compensation costs.

For the July-September quarter, KBW posted a loss of $15.7 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.2 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

FBR lost $26 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6.6 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Gleacher lost $81 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.7 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)