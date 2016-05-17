LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Investment banks' return on equity
could slump to just 3.4% in 2017 from already depressed levels
as falling revenues and rising regulation continue to pound the
industry, a business consultancy says.
Investment banking revenues are forecast to fall to US$212bn
this year, down 7% from US$228bn in 2015 and down 22% from
US$271bn in 2010, The Boston Consulting Group says in a report
published on Tuesday. Last year was already the worst year for
revenue since 2009.
Revenues from fixed income, currencies and commodities
(FICC) fell 8% last year to US$107bn. Primary markets revenues
fell 6% to US$58bn, while equities revenues rose 3% to US$62bn,
aided by stock market volatility.
Investment banking revenues have been hurt in recent years
by unfavourable economic conditions and a structural shift in
the industry that has been exacerbated by higher capital
requirements and increased cost bases.
BCG estimated the overall profit pool for investment banking
fell to US$60bn last year, down from $68bn in 2014 and US$95bn
in 2010.
Profits from FICC dropped to US$26bn in 2015 from US$59bn in
2012, meaning its share of investment banking profits slumped to
44% from 70%.
The study said overall revenues are forecast to fall to
US$200bn in 2017, while new regulations could lead to a 28% rise
in investment banks' risk-weighted assets. That could see
average return on equity fall below 4% from 5.7% last year,
requiring banks to take more action to cut costs or their
balance sheets, BCG said.
"The need for a comprehensive and surgical assessment of
business lines and client coverage continues," BGC said in its
fifth annual report of the investment banking industry.
Banks have been forced to hold far more capital in recent
years and regulatory inflation will continue to put pressure on
them, including from new rules on leverage ratios for major
banks, a review of trading book assets and a push to standardise
risk-weighting calculations.
BCG said banks are expected to continue to make significant
mitigation efforts, but that is only likely to keep RoE near 6%,
well short of the cost of equity of 10% or more.
The study said banks are also struggling to cut expenses, as
the increased cost of fines, technology and compliance has more
than offset reductions in other operating expenses.
"Since 2010, and despite cuts of roughly US$8bn in operating
expenses, the overall cost of doing business for investment
banks has risen by 4%," the study said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)