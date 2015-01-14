NEW YORK Jan 14 Steven Canady, owner of Alliance Warburg Capital Management, was charged in New York on Wednesday with stealing more than $2 million from four companies as part of a Ponzi scheme.

Canady used the money to pay off earlier victims and to fund a lavish lifestyle, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement.

Canady, 42, was convicted in Georgia over similar crimes, New York prosecutors said. He also has come under the glare of banking and securities authorities in other states.

The New York indictment and prosecutors said Canady stole more than $2 million from three companies that sought funding for their businesses between 2010 and 2012: ABA Ventures, of Florida, West Chester Host, LLC of Kentucky, and Lents Construction in Tennessee.

Canady also falsely promised another company, Global Capital Advisors in Georgia, a large return within 30 days of a $150,000 investment in a business venture, the indictment and prosecutors said.

The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Canady promised the three companies funding after they paid a refundable fee, described as a due diligence fee or pre-paid interest, prosecutors said. None received funding.

He was charged in New York state court with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and scheme to defraud and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, prosecutors said. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Canady's lawyer, Glenn Abolafia, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Alliance Warburg is an investment firm with offices around the world, according to Canady's Linked In profile.

In 2011, it announced that it had teamed up to make an offer for EMI Group's music and publishing units, a bid that was met with skepticism.

Canady also was sued in 2012 in Pennsylvania by a military contractor over a $3.6 billion oil deal with Iraq.

The case is People v Canady, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan) (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Grant McCool)