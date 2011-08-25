* Satisfaction with full-service firms falls from 2010
* 65 pct of clients had no contact with firms in past year
* Wellington West tops rankings, followed by RBC Dominion
TORONTO, Aug 25 Canadian full-service
investment firms have a lot of room for improvement when it
comes to communicating with their clients, who are, on average,
less satisfied with their firms than they were a year ago,
according to a study released on Thursday.
Loyalty to and confidence in full-service investment firms
also came in lower in the J.D. Power and Associates study,
which was based on responses from more than 5,600 investors who
use advice-based investment services provided by financial
institutions in Canada.
The average ranking for firms on overall client
satisfaction was 733 on a 1,000-point scale. That was down 2
points from a year ago, and down 30 points from 2007.
Investor satisfaction levels hit a low of 693 during the
worst of the economic downturn in 2007 and 2008, as the value
of many investments dropped.
Concerns about global markets, along with high investor
expectations coming out of the recession, have led to lower
satisfaction levels in 2011, the study said.
"Market volatility in 2008 and 2009 yielded some very
important lessons about the necessity of reassuring and
communicating with investors during turbulent times," Lubo Li,
senior director of the financial services practice at J.D.
Power and Associates in Toronto, said in a statement.
"These lessons remain relevant, as the recent downturns in
financial markets across the globe have set investors on
edge."
During the recession, the highest ranking firms were those
that reached out to their clients and suggested adjustments to
their financial plans as necessary, keeping in mind their
short- and long-term goals.
In the 2011 study, 65 percent of full service investors had
not been contacted by their firm during the past 12 months
about product or service offerings.
Four in 10 investors said they have not had a risk
tolerance discussion with their adviser that was appropriately
incorporated into their portfolio.
Nearly 30 percent of investors said that their adviser did
not effectively communicate the reasons for their investment
portfolio performance during the past year.
"Communication is key in fostering a healthy adviser-client
relationship," Li said, adding that advisers who actively
reached out to their clients and had discussions on risk
tolerance, investment performance, and a strategic plan, ranked
the highest in client satisfaction and loyalty.
Investment firms need to pull provide technology solutions
that help those discussions and limit the time advisers spend
on administrative duties, Li said.
The rankings of the individual firms, based on a 1,000
point scale, are below:
Wellington West Capital Inc. 777
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. 755
Raymond James Ltd. 745
TD Waterhouse Private Investment Advice 742
Investors Group Securities Inc. 737
DundeeWealth Inc. 736
Assante Wealth Management 735
Industry Average 733
Edward Jones 731
BMO Nesbitt Burns 729
CIBC Wood Gundy 728
ScotiaMcLeod 728
Credential Securities 726
National Bank Financial 723
Desjardins Securities 712
Canaccord Capital 702
Manulife Securities 695
The study was fielded in May and June.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)