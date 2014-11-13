BRIEF-Everest Investments FY net loss widens to 22.0 million zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
Nov 13 Investment Friends Capital SA :
* Q3 revenue 0 zlotys versus 18.7 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating loss 83,000 zlotys versus loss of 308,000 zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 2.4 million zlotys versus loss of 304,000 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
