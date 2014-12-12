(Corrects size of Ingram Micro's bond in 7th graf)

By Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (IFR) - Trading in the investment-grade bond market has become so stagnant that bankers are warning borrowers they might have to pay liquidity premiums in 2015 if an already chronically illiquid secondary market worsens as rates creep up.

Barclays' Americas high-grade debt syndicate head Justin D'Ercole this week raised the possibility that investors will insist on being paid for the risk that they will be stuck with their bonds if liquidity dries up.

"The spread widening we are seeing in the space - is it a reflection of the illiquidity in the market and maybe that needs to be built in to a greater degree?" he said.

"At what point is the valuation [of a bond] not just based on fundamentals but also the technicals? I think if the space is going to be very illiquid it may well require incremental risk premium."

D'Ercole was referring to the more than 30bp gapping out of the Barclays IG Corporate Index since its 97bp tights in late June, partly due to the energy sector selling off, but also because of rising fears ahead of what will be the first year since the crisis that the US Federal Reserve is not keeping rates artificially low through its bond-buying programme.

Liquidity is already an issue for some borrowers.

Ingram Micro, a technology solutions provider to small and medium-sized businesses, had to pay 45bp of new-issue concession in the past week for a US$500m 10-year bond. It has outstanding 5.00% 2022s but the name is so illiquid that its own secondaries were not used as pricing comparables.

The liquidity of a name is increasingly overwhelming any positives a credit might have.

"We have avoided a number of [new issue] situations because of our stance on liquidity," said Frank Reda, head trader at fund manager TCH.

"When we do an analysis, liquidity is up there with the fundamentals of the credit and how the securities fit into our portfolio. There have been situations where it's the liquidity profile that's driven our decision not to invest in a new issue."

SEC SCRUTINY

The SEC has been visiting fund managers in recent months to determine their ability to weather any severe seizing up of the corporate bond market in the year ahead.

The top US securities regulator laid out a plan on Thursday to tighten supervision of large asset managers, saying more must be done to identify the risks the firms could pose and to protect markets in the event of a major crisis.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White announced a three-pronged plan, and said current regulations for advisers and funds are not sufficient in overseeing how fund managers deal with risk.

"The liquidity profile of the market is something we, our clients, and even regulators are increasingly focused on," said Michael Collins, a senior portfolio manager and investment adviser for funds at Prudential.

"It is well-known that banks are allocating less capital to trading and that liquidity in the secondary market is likely to be compromised for some time."

"It feels like bouts of volatility are going to become more prevalent and the market may already be pricing this in," added Collins. "Credit spreads have widened quite a bit in recent weeks and part of that may well be a liquidity premium being built in."

In recent months, many investors have been preparing themselves for what they expect to be worsening liquidity conditions in 2015, by stocking up on cash, more liquid assets like agencies and Treasuries, and reducing less liquid names.

STRUCTURAL WEAKNESS

TCH analysts feel rates are more likely to fall further than rise in the new year, but consider the structural weakness of the secondary market enough of a concern as to take precautions for a worst-case scenario.

"We are expecting liquidity to get weaker going into 2015, so we are shifting out of some corporate exposure and moving into traditional agency MBS," said Reda.

"That's not because we want to make a bet on mortgages, but because we want to structure the portfolio to protect it, in case there is a liquidity crunch."

DCM bankers privately fret that the illiquidity problem could eventually be at the core of the next major correction in the market.

"It's not a question of whether it will happen, but when," said one head of DCM on Wall Street.

"My fear is that at some point there will be a catalyst for major volatility. People trying to get out will see that there's not even a bid for their bonds and how do they meet redemptions? It's going to happen at some point." (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Ediitng by Matthew Davies)