By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment
grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since
2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and
trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.
Banks syndicated only US$57bn of U.S. high-grade loans in
January and February, the lowest volume for the first two months
since US$59bn three years ago, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
New M&A deals are in short supply while a lack of clarity
remains. Only US$8.5bn of U.S. M&A loans were signed in the
first two months, which accounted for only 15% of total
investment grade volume, down 66% on US$25bn in the same time
last year, although work is continuing on prospective deals in
the background.
“There certainly seems to be a lot of M&A chatter, but not a
lot that is actionable near term,” said Jason Kyrwood, partner
at Davis Polk. “There is an unprecedented level of uncertainty
on some pretty fundamental questions.”
Last year, U.S. investment grade lending was 39% higher at
US$93bn in the first two months of the year as M&A deals flowed.
This year details about proposed expansive policy overhauls
remain scarce and billions of dollars of bridge loans have been
cancelled as M&A deals failed.
Capital markets viewed President Trump’s speech before a
joint session of Congress this week optimistically, however,
retaining expectations of a pro-growth and pro-business
environment.
“The underlying landscape is positive, but there is still a
lot of uncertainty about the outlook for certain policies that
might impact dealmaking,” said a senior banker. “Tax and trade,
interest deductibility and the possible repatriation of cash are
some of the examples of key administration proposals lacking
specifics.”
Regulatory uncertainties, as well as negotiating valuations
that work for each company, are also slowing M&A decisions,
bankers and attorneys said.
PLAIN VANILLA
With insufficient certainty or stability for M&A deals, most
investment grade loans completed this year have been for general
corporate purposes, rather than event-driven lending.
These ‘plain vanilla’ financings include multibillion dollar
loans for farm equipment maker Deere & Co, cereal maker Kellogg
Co, payments company Visa Inc and service station company Pilot
Travel Centers.
While the deals are substantial, they do not compensate
lenders for the loss of several large M&A deals that have been
busted by antitrust rulings, particularly in the pharmaceutical
and insurance sectors ahead of planned healthcare reform, which
is stalling new transaction announcements.
Many dealmakers are eager for a few large mergers – such as
telecom giant AT&T’s pending US$85.4bn takeover of media company
Time Warner - to come to fruition as test cases before moving
forward.
“With political and regulatory uncertainties factored into
the markets, it is no surprise that M&A volume has been muted -
particularly in those regulated industries most affected by the
changes we’re seeing in Washington,” said Art de Pena, managing
director and head of distribution, trading & agency for MUFG’s
syndications group.
Last year, U.S. M&A deals made up around 70% of the record
US$804bn of M&A deals that were pulled globally, most of which
were investment grade, according to LPC data.
Although banks are still committed to providing lucrative
M&A bridge loans, demand is expected to remain subdued until
details emerge on the numerous planned Trump administration
policies.
“Corporate tax reform for us remains the key policy to
follow in the coming weeks/months, and in addition the
replacement of Obamacare as that appears the first priority of
the new administrations and could delay tax reform,” Bank of
America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a report.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Tessa Walsh)