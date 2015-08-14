NEW YORK, Aug 14 (IFR) - The US high-grade bond market has kept up a blistering pace of issuance this year, but the abundant supply has pushed spreads wider - and now bankers are putting the brakes on supply.

Heightened volatility this week forced issuers to cram the week's US$25bn of supply into just two days, and market participants now expect just US$5bn-$10bn more for the month.

That would mean an August tally of around US$50bn - well shy of the US$65bn-$75bn that had been expected, meaning August could be the first month in quite a while that falls short of expected volumes.

"The biggest challenge for high-grade corporates has been supply," Rick Rezek, a senior portfolio manager at Schroders, told IFR.

"New issuance activity has been exceptionally heavy, and the market has had to reprice spreads wider to clear the supply."

According to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, high-grade bond spreads hit their widest average in more than two years this week at 164bp over Treasuries.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury were back above 2.2% on Friday, and borrowers that did brave the primary market this week had to pay elevated concessions.

"The new issues performed well, but arguably that's because they left a lot on the table," said one syndicate banker.

"Investors definitely want more juice. Concessions are now closer to 15bp, whereas they had been dipping back to high single digits the week before last."

WARNING SIGN?

Yet bankers point out that there is still a significant build-up of deals waiting to get done, many of them centering around M&A activity.

One put the M&A pipeline alone at about US$100bn, noting the deals that still need to be financed include Teva Pharmaceutical's acquisition of Allergan's pharma business and Halliburton's purchase of Baker Hughes.

In the current climate, the cost of financing them is likely to become significantly more expensive - especially as the Fed readies a rates hike.

"Valuations are reasonably attractive, but if supply continues to be heavy, spreads could go even wider," said Rezek.

And investors clearly believe that high-grade bonds have lost some of their lustre.

Outflows from the investment-grade asset class picked up last week to US$1.848bn, according to Lipper - the biggest outflow in a week since June 2013.

"The key reason for this weakness is that our market has transitioned from too much money chasing too few bonds to too many bonds chasing too little money," Hans Mikkelsen, a credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a client note on Friday.

"That shift is motivated by the impending Fed rate hiking cycle as issuance, M&A and other shareholder-friendly activity has been accelerated, while at the same time demand has declined."

He said the credit market was pricing in risks that the equity market hasn't caught up on yet, and noted that there is currently 10.26bp of credit spread per point of equity volatility.

That is the highest level since the financial crisis, Mikkelsen said, and was last seen on March 6, 2008, ten days before Bear Stearns was forced to sell itself to JP Morgan for $2 per share.

"Recall that - unlike the credit market - the equity market well into 2008 was very complacent about the subprime crisis that led to a full blown financial crisis," he said.

"While we are not predicting another financial crisis, it is important to keep highlighting to investors across asset classes that conditions in the high grade credit market are currently very unusual." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)