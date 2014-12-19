BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Investment Kinnevik Ab :
* Mikael Larsson to leave his position as cfo of kinnevik after the next AGM in May 2015.
* Larsson has been CFO of Kinnevik for the past 13 years.
* Joakim Andersson, currently Kinnevik Group Treasurer, has today been appointed Deputy CFO of Kinnevik. Joakim joined Kinnevik in 2001 and became Group Treasurer in 2007.
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares