* Mikael Larsson to leave his position as cfo of kinnevik after the next AGM in May 2015.

* Larsson has been CFO of Kinnevik for the past 13 years.

* Joakim Andersson, currently Kinnevik Group Treasurer, has today been appointed Deputy CFO of Kinnevik. Joakim joined Kinnevik in 2001 and became Group Treasurer in 2007.