July 3 Wall Street's brokerages would spend an
average of $8 million each to implement a plan being considered
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to impose higher
ethical standards on brokers who give financial advice,
according to estimates by the securities industry's largest
trade group.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
will present its figures to the SEC in a letter on Friday, the
last day for interested parties to respond to a sweeping public
request for information that could help the agency determine
whether to impose a new standard, known as the so-called
fiduciary rule.
SIFMA's findings and others could further delay the standard
that has been long discussed and deferred by the SEC. At issue
is a long-running controversy about the differences in
responsibilities toward clients for securities brokers, who
register with the self-regulatory Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, or FINRA, and registered investment advisers, or
RIAs, another type of financial adviser overseen by the SEC.
Imposing traditional fiduciary standards for investment
advisers on brokerages could mean big changes for the industry's
business practices, such as possibly disclosing to investors
when the "best" investment choices are available elsewhere.
Typically, brokers are compensated by sales commissions and
must only meet a "suitability" standard by suggesting
investments that are suitable for their clients. But RIAs,
typically paid by clients, must be fiduciaries - they must put
their clients' interests above their own at all times. The SEC
is considering whether to streamline those standards through a
new rule.
Developing and maintaining new compliance procedures to
adhere to a fiduciary rule - everything from training staff to
monitoring transactions - would run an average of $5 million per
firm during the first year, Kevin Carroll, SIFMA associate
general counsel, said in an interview with Reuters.
A potentially new broker disclosure brochure under
consideration by the SEC would cost each brokerage, on average,
about $3 million to develop and update during the initial year,
he said.
SIFMA has faced criticism that it is pushing the SEC to
adopt a fiduciary standard in name only, because it wants rules
that would accommodate traditional brokerage business practices,
such as selling brokerage-branded funds that can be more
expensive than alternatives.
Some Washington insiders are skeptical that the SEC will
ever develop a fiduciary rule for brokers, given intense
lobbying by the industry. On Tuesday, for
example, the National Association of Insurance and Financial
Advisors (wrote in a letter to the SEC that imposing a fiduciary
standard on brokers would make their services pricier for middle
class investors. NAIFA represents insurance agents who also sell
securities.
The group developed the figures based on estimates it
collected from 12 large firms and six regional firms. While the
identities of those firms are unclear, SIFMA's membership
includes the largest brokerages, such as Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch unit.
The $8 million estimate represents a fraction of each firm's
annual budget.
At least one fiduciary advocate is skeptical of SIMFA's
figures. A $3 million price tag for a brochure of disclosures is
"questionable on its face," said Knut Rostad, president of the
Institute for the Fiduciary Standard, a group that promotes
imposing a traditional fiduciary standard on brokerages.
The Investment Adviser Association, which supports imposing
a traditional fiduciary standard on brokers who give investment
advice, is concerned about how the agency's process for
reviewing the varying ethical standards may affect
SEC-registered advisers. The discussion in the SEC's data
request "appears to favor imposing the broker-dealer regulatory
regime on investment advisers," wrote David Tittsworth, the
group's executive director.
A spokesman for the Financial Planning Coalition, a trade
group that also supports imposing a traditional fiduciary
standard on brokers who give investment advice, said it will
file a letter with the SEC on Friday. He declined to comment on
SIFMA's remarks.