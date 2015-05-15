NEW YORK May 15 Hedge fund manager Daniel
Loeb's Third Point LLC exited its position in Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd at the end of the first quarter, the same
period during which the Chinese e-commerce company posted a
surprise revenue miss that sent its shares plunging.
Third Point's decision to slash its 10 million-share stake
in Alibaba comes after the hedge fund had been steadily building
its position in the company. Third Point, along with John
Paulson's Paulson & Co, had been among the few big hedge funds
to increase their stakes in Alibaba at the end of last year,
even as others cut or dissolved their positions.
Alibaba shares are down about 14.8 percent year-to-date,
after the stock plummeted following the revenue miss in January.
The stock has rebounded in May, up 9 percent since the end of
April, boosted by a stronger earnings report earlier this month.
Third Point is among the first of the big hedge fund firms
to report positions as of the end of March. U.S. regulators
require large investors to disclose their stock holdings every
quarter, providing a window into the strategies of some of the
biggest managers. The disclosures, known as 13F filings, are due
Friday.
Among the firms that have taken a position in Alibaba are
Tiger Management, which raised its stake by 11 percent to
636,878 shares, and Farallon Capital, which listed the Chinese
company as a new position with 221,000 shares valued at $18.4
million.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York. Editing by Jennifer Ablan
and Andre Grenon)