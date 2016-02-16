BOSTON Feb 16 Several large U.S. hedge funds
trimmed their stakes in Apple Inc during the fourth
quarter amid a decline in the value of shares of the iPhone
maker.
Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
released on Tuesday showed Adage Capital Partners
held 8.1 million Apple shares at the end of last year, 5 percent
less than on Sept. 30, and that Blue Ridge Capital held 2
million Apple shares at year-end, 11 percent less than on Sept.
30.
Another so-called 13F filing from Passport Capital showed it
held no Apple shares at Dec. 31, compared with the 100,642
million shares it reported holding at Sept. 30.
Apple shares declined 5 percent during the fourth quarter to
close at $105.26 on Dec. 31, and the stock fell another 11
percent to close $93.99 on Feb. 12. In January Apple forecast
its first quarterly revenue drop in 13 years and reported the
slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as Chinese sales
showed signs of weakness.
Selling by the hedge funds could have protected them against
some losses during the fourth quarter, although they could have
sold before Nov. 3 when Apple stock closed at $122.57, its
highest close of the period.
Earlier 13F filings showed that Appaloosa Management held
1.264 million shares of Apple at Dec. 31, a 3 percent decline
from Sept. 30.
But Bridgewater Associates reported holding 327,452 shares
of Apple at year-end, a 19 percent increase during the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)