Aug 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has eliminated its stakes in National Oilwell Varco Inc
and Phillips 66, and on Friday signaled it may
have another large investment in the works.
The changes were disclosed in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission detailing Berkshire's
U.S.-listed stock portfolio as of June 30.
Berkshire said it disclosed some information about its
holdings confidentially to the SEC, which the regulator
sometimes permits when Buffett is building a large new position.
Last week, Berkshire disclosed it had bought $3.09 billion
of equities in the second quarter, without identifying the
stocks.
