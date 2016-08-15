Aug 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Monday said it has increased its stake in Apple Inc
by 55 percent, boosting its bet on the iPhone and iPod
maker even as other prominent investors reduce their own.
Berkshire owned about 15.23 million shares of Apple as of
June 30, up from 9.81 million three months earlier, according to
a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock
holdings at the end of the second quarter.
It is unclear whether Buffett or one of his portfolio
managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, made the investment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)