May 16 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Monday revealed a new stake in Apple Inc,
in a bet that the stock price could rebound after iPhone sales
fell for the first time.
Berkshire held 9.81 million Apple shares worth about $1.07
billion as of March 31, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the company's
U.S.-listed stock holdings.
It is not clear whether Buffett or either of his portfolio
managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who each invest about $9
billion, made the investment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)