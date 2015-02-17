BOSTON Feb 17 Prominent investors ranging from
Leon Cooperman and Steven A. Cohen have long liked exploration
and production companies, but when tumbling oil prices wreaked
havoc on their share prices late last year, hedge fund
billionaires scrambled for the exits.
Regulatory filings made with the Securities and Exchange
Commission detailing what Wall Street's savviest investors owned
at the end of the fourth quarter paint a mixed picture. Some
hedge funds dumped all of their holdings while others hedged
their bets by getting rid of some but not all of their
investments in companies involved in the high-risk but
potentially high-reward business of finding and producing oil
and gas.
For example, Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors, long
considered one of the industry's top stock pickers, liquidated
its entire 3.7 million share investment in Denbury Resources Inc
during the three months, when its stock price dropped 44
percent, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
showed.
But at SandRidge Energy Inc, where Omega ranked as
the third-largest investor at the end of 2014, Cooperman cut
only 29 percent of his position, selling 13 million shares to
own 32 million.
Last year Omega Advisors fell 2.13 percent, according to a
person familiar with his numbers. Hedge funds, on average,
gained 3 percent, research firm Hedge Fund Research reported.
Omega's performance got off to a rocky start in January 2015
with losses, but keeping some exposure to SandRidge was a good
call as the stock has climbed nearly 30 percent since Jan. 1.
Meanwhile Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, which invests
Cohen's roughly $10 billion personal fortune, slashed its
investment in natural gas producer Range Resources Corp
by 65 percent during the fourth quarter as its stock price
dropped 20 percent.
The stock is off roughly 2 percent this year and the company
plans to cut its capital budget for the current year because of
falling commodity prices.
Halcon Resources Corp, whose share price fell 54
percent during the fourth quarter, also said it was cutting its
capital budget for 2015 to conserve cash and avoid a fire sale
to a rival.
Several prominent investors, including Rainier Investment
Management and Regiment Capital, adjusted their portfolios late
last year. Rainier liquidated its 2.5 million share-stake in
Halcon, according to a filing. It also sold its interest in oil
services company Halliburton Co., which is buying rival
Baker Hughes Inc.
Regiment Capital meanwhile made only a small adjustment by
selling 50,085 shares of Halcon, cutting its stake by 2 percent,
the filing shows.
Cimarex Energy Co, whose share price dropped 16
percent during the last quarter but has risen 6 percent this
year, has attracted some buying interest.
During the fourth quarter, Diamond Hill Capital Management
increased its investment in Cimarex by 16 percent to 3.1 million
shares. But Senator Investment Group liquidated its investment,
selling 1.9 million shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)