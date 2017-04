NEW YORK Feb 13 Greenlight Capital, run by David Einhorn, took a 3.8 million share stake in Time Warner Inc during the fourth quarter of 2014, regulatory filings showed late on Friday.

Greenlight, which ended 2014 with an 8 percent return, also cut its share stake in Apple Inc by 6.2 percent to 8.6 million shares.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)