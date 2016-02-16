(Adds details on filing, other investors' filings)

BOSTON Feb 16 William Stiritz, one of the largest investors in Herbalife Ltd, cut his stake in the nutrition and weight loss company to 5.2 percent, down from 8.2 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Stiritz, the nonexecutive chairman of cereal maker Post Holdings who had been chief executive officer of the company until late 2014, said in a 13G/A filing that he owns roughly 4.8 million shares in Herbalife, or 5.2 percent of the company.

On April 3, 2015, Stiritz said he owned roughly 7.6 million shares, or 8.2 percent of the company, according to an earlier filing.

Stiritz has been a staunch supporter of Herbalife in its long-running battle with hedge fund manager William Ackman, who has accused the company of running a pyramid scheme, allegations Herbalife has repeatedly denied. Ackman made a $1 billion short bet against the company in 2012 when the stock was trading around $47 a share. It is now trading at $44.98.

Tuesday marks the deadline for investment managers to show what they owned at the end of the fourth quarter and Huber Capital, another big owner, said it cut its position by 7 percent to 1.2 million shares.

Other big filers, including Carl Icahn, Herbalife's biggest investor, have not submitted their filings yet.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Matthew Lewis)