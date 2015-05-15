NEW YORK May 15 Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept its stake unchanged in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust for a sixth consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2015, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned more than 10.2 million shares worth $1.16 billion on March 31, in the ETF. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson. Editing by Andre Grenon)