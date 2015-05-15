NEW YORK May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC kept its stake unchanged in Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund in the first quarter of 2015, compared with the fourth quarter of 2014, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

The fund kept its stake at 761,000 shares, which were valued at $13.88 million, the filing showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)